The Pueblo County coroner announced on Tuesday its “Deployable Morgue Unit” has been activated.
“The unit is staged and operating in support of the health care and death care providers in the county,” Coroner Brian Cotter wrote on Twitter. “It will be used for the short-term storage of recently deceased persons awaiting final arrangements.”
During the week of Dec. 8-14, Pueblo County had 62 deaths.
