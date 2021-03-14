The Regional Transportation District has suspended all bus and rail service in Denver and surrounding communities beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, citing safety concerns amid a powerful snowstorm.
“RTD will monitor the situation and determine when to resume service based on conditions and safety,” the agency said in a statement. “The agency will communicate this information as soon as it is available.”
Multiple buses became stuck on Sunday and freezing rail equipment made it difficult to keep trains running as conditions worsened — the latest in travel headaches after blizzard-like conditions settled over much of the Front Range.
The closure comes as all airlines halted service at Denver International Airport, canceling more than 1,400 flights. Denver received more than 20 inches of snow, rivaling a one-day record, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Interstate 25 was also closed Sunday between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock, and multiple closures were reported on Interstate 70 around Denver.
For updates about bus and rail service, visit rtd-denver.com or check @RideRTD on Twitter. The agency’s customer care line is also available on weekends and holidays at (303) 299-6000.