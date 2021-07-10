Elitch Gardens now requires all park-goers under the age of 15 to have adult chaperones for entry. Those under 17 will need adult chaperones after 3 p.m.
The policy update was put in place to address unsupervised youths who have disrupted the park’s atmosphere, Elitch's leaders wrote in a Saturday afternoon statement.
“Elitch Gardens strives to maintain a fun, family-friendly environment and this policy modification better enables us to continue to do so,” they said. “The park has experienced some unsupervised and unruly teenagers this summer that can alter this environment.”
Elitch Gardens defined adult chaperones as parents or legal guardians who can prove they are at least 21 with photo identification at the gate. The park said chaperones will also need to remain in the park with their children, barring parents and guardians from checking their kids in and then leaving.
Those who violate the downtown Denver park’s rules, it said, could be ejected from the park or detained.
The update came as the park, which was originally opened in 1890, faces a shortage of workers. Last week, the park canceled its annual July 4 fireworks show citing staff limitations.