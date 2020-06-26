DENVER — For the second night in a row, a statue in downtown Denver was toppled over under the cover of darkness.
This time, the Christopher Columbus statue in Civic Center near the amphitheater was the target. Video sent to 9NEWS shows a group of people pulling the Columbus statue down from its cement perch after tying ropes to it. The vandalism occurred about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, said a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department (DPD).
Early Thursday morning, another statue was pulled down: the Civil War monument at the state Capitol.
This week marked 50 years since the Columbus statue was dedicated at the park. Before it was damaged, the city said its status was under review as part of a larger effort to look at all public art within the city. The effort comes after a push to rename the Stapleton neighborhood, which was named after a former mayor who was also a member of the Klu Klux Klan.