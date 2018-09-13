DENVER — The Denver Zoo is now home to a baby aye-aye, one of the rarest animals in the world. On Thursday morning, the zoo announced that it had welcomed its third aye-aye, which is an elusive nocturnal species of lemur.
The animal, a tiny female named Tonks, is one of only 24 aye-ayes that live in seven zoos in the United States. She was born Aug. 8 to Bellatrix and Smeagol. Like most aye-ayes, she was born weighing just a few ounces.
While Tonks is healthy and thriving now, her first few days were worrying to zoo staff and veterinarians, the zoo said.
“We noticed that Bellatrix wasn’t showing typical mothering behaviors, so we decided to step in to give Tonks some supportive care,” said Lead Primate Keeper Becky Sturges. “We provided 24-hour care for the first week and had to teach Bellatrix how to nurse, but now she is nursing well and Tonks has gained a lot of weight. Now, we’re just monitoring them to make sure things continue to go well.”
Tonks is currently in the aye-aye exhibit in the Emerald Forest with Bellatrix and Smeagol. Guests shouldn’t expect to see her anytime soon since she’ll stay in her nest box for a few more more months before she’ll explore on her own.
For more on this story go to denverchannel.com.