Denver Zoo announced a majestic new addition on Thursday: a 2-year-old African lion named Tobias.
Following a mandatory 30-day quarantine period, zoo staff said Tobias will be introduced to three female lions and potentially serve as a mate for 3-year-old Kamara and 6-year-old Neliah.
Tobias arrived at the zoo in mid-December from the Buffalo Zoo following a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, who believe Tobias could play an important role in maintaining a healthy and genetically diverse population of African lions.
