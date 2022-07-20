Denver will be mostly sunny with a high near 95. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.
Winds are expected out of the north northwest at 7-10 mph, becoming northeast in the morning. Winds may gust as high as 17 mph.
Thursday and Friday will see lower chances for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Expect another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with the greatest coverage along and south of the Interstate 70 corridor. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds to 45 mph will accompany the stronger storms. #cowx pic.twitter.com/UPQMreqngc— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 20, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.