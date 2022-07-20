042822-dg-weather-art

A strange April 19 sunset in Denver.

 Photo by DC Coulon via 9News

Denver will be mostly sunny with a high near 95. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected out of the north northwest at 7-10 mph, becoming northeast in the morning. Winds may gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday and Friday will see lower chances for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

 
Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 96. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
 
Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
 
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy.

