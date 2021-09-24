092321-dg-news-biketowork 005 (copy)

Civic Center Park on a sunny day. (Photo by Katie Klann/Denver Gazette)

 Katie Klann The Gazette

Unusually warm weather is expected to continue in Denver this weekend, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Weekend temperatures are forecast to be about 10 degrees higher than usual, and clear skies are expected.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 77 degrees, forecasters said. The nighttime low is 49 degrees. 

Saturday and Sunday will be even warmer:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. The overnight low is 52 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. The overnight low is 53 degrees. 

Reporter

Evan covers justice and public safety for The Gazette. He is a Colorado Springs native and graduate of The Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Load comments