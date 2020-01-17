Despite the construction on Interstate 25 from Monument to Castle Rock, two drivers made it through the "Gap" in less than 18 minutes on Thursday.
Colorado State Patrol pulled over a Denver Sheriff Department van and a red pickup about 12:23 p.m. in Lone Tree after the vehicles were clocked topping speeds of 90 mph on northbound I-25 , said Sgt. Blake White, a spokesman for Colorado State Patrol. The speed limit in the construction zone is 60 mph or less, depending on conditions and lane closures.
Someone who saw the vehicles in Monument called authorities reporting a road rage incident about 12:05 p.m., White said.
As the vehicles traveled north, the truck was in front at some points and the van led at others, White said.
The 27-year-old man driving the truck, Daniel Franklin of Pueblo, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and with a revoked license, according to authorities.
The driver of the van, a Sheriff Department employee, was questioned and released. State Patrol is still investigating for potential charges, White said.
There was one other person in the van, an inmate transport vehicle. The van was equipped with sirens and flashing lights, said White; however, he did not know if they were activated at the time.
Denver Sheriff spokeswoman Daria Serna said the agency is "aware of the situation" but didn't elaborate.
"We’re looking into it right now. We don’t have any further information at this time," she said.