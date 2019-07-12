DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock on Friday condemned the prospect of immigration raids in the city and across the country this Sunday and said city government will do nothing to cooperate with them.
“These deportation raids need to stop and these detention centers need to close,” Hancock said during a news conference in his Denver City Hall office.
“What’s happening in this country today is shameful and not in line with the principles of this country that we love and that we call home," he added.
Hancock repeated a claim he made to CNN that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were contacting child service agencies about the prospect of housing children separated from parents during any raids.
However, he said no such agencies in Denver have been contacted, referring questions to Denver Human Services Director Don Mares who said his agency has not been contacted by ICE officials.
Hancock, however, was critical of ICE for the way in which it is carrying out orders from President Donald Trump to conduct raids.
“We believe wholeheartedly that if this is how ICE is going to operate under this administration then ICE’s mandate needs to change and these facilities need to be out of it,” Hancock said.
He also urged Denver residents to donate to a private nonprofit fund that provides legal assistance to people facing the risk of deportation.
The city has contributed $300,000 to the Denver Immigrant Legal Services Fund over the last two years, city officials said.