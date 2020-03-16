In an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday ordered the closure of all restaurants and bars across the city, beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday and in effect until May 11.
Denver residents, however, will still be able to order food through delivery, carry-out and drive-thru services.
“This is a very, very hard decision,” Hancock said during a Monday morning press conference. “We would not move in this direction if we did not have to.”
The city will task officials from the Department of Excise and Licenses to monitor restaurants and bars and ensure businesses and members of the public are complying with the order.
“This is going to hit us in a very major way,” Hancock said, “and we know that.”
The mayor said his administration will be announcing over the next few days ways the city will help support local business and workers, particularly hourly workers, who will be impacted by this decision.
This story is developing and will be updated.
KEY LINKS
- List of Colorado Springs-area stores that are cutting hours or temporarily closing.
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.