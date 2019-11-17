DENVER — A host on a conservative Denver talk radio station was pulled off the air mid-show and fired for making comments critical of President Donald Trump, according to the host.

Craig Silverman said it was 10:45 a.m. Saturday when the 710 KNUS program director came through the door and said, "You're done."

In a tweet Saturday, Silverman said "I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them. I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. That bravery inspires me."

