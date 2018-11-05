DENVER • The Denver Police Department is considering encrypting its radio traffic, blocking the public from listening in on officers' and dispatchers' communications.
The radios would go silent to civilians in the next six months if the department moves forward, The Denver Post reports.
Representatives for news media and advocates for public access to governmental records say encryption would hinder reporters' ability to monitor police activity and would reduce organizations' ability to serve as watchdogs.
Police Chief Paul Pazen says a final decision has not been made.
He says encryption is needed to keep private personal information about victims or people who call 911. He says people also have used scanners to commit crime and avoid arrest.
At least 28 agencies in the state encrypt their radios.