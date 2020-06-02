DENVER - A powerful moment of peace shared between a police chief and a protester in Colorado is opening up a new dialogue.
During a peaceful rally on Monday in Denver, the chief of police joined protesters arm-in-arm and walked beside them. Protests have been taking place since Thursday in Denver following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis one week ago. Following multiple incidents of violence, the city of Denver imposed a 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew on May 30. As of now, the curfew expires Friday morning.
Protester Neil Yarbrough went out Monday morning to help clean up the city following events from Sunday night. His emotions took over, for a number of reasons. Protesters are trying to bring attention to a number of issues circling Floyd's death and the death of others, about police brutality, race, and a lack of equality. Yarbrough spoke with Denver's chief of police for the first time Monday morning, before locking in arms to walk side by side.
"This was a very powerful moment," Yarbrough told KKTV. "This was a very big moment for us as a nation. This was a very big moment for Denver. Denver should be the beacon of light, Denver should be the city of change and we should be an example for the rest of the country on how we can unify and we can walk hand and hand to actually solve the problem."
