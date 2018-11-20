DENVER • Two men have been arrested in a Lower Downtown shooting that killed one person Monday evening and wounded four, including one of the suspects, police say.
One man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, and the other man was treated for a gunshot wound and faces federal weapons charges, Police Chief Paul Pazen said.
Police believe the men exchanged gunfire but are still investigating the sequence of events and motive, Pazen said.
Two of the injured victims remain in serious condition at Denver Health Medical Center, and two have been released.
The shooting occurred near Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies, in a neighborhood of new apartment buildings, restaurants and bars.