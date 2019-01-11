Superfly, the organizer of some of the most popular music festivals in the U.S., including Outside Lands and Bonnaroo, launched a large-scale music festival in Denver in 2018: Grandoozy.
Grandoozy didn't sell out (not even close), but neighbors and attendees generally had positive things to say about the inaugural festival at the city's Overland Park Golf Course.
But apparently all that positive feedback wasn't enough to justify a second consecutive year for the festival. Superfly just announced that Grandoozy is taking a "hiatus" in 2019.