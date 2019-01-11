Huge new music and arts festival coming to Denver in September
Caption +

Denver’s Superfly festival will be called Grandoozy, and it’s coming to the Overland Park Golf Course Sept. 14-16. (Grandoozy.com)
Show MoreShow Less

Superfly, the organizer of some of the most popular music festivals in the U.S., including Outside Lands and Bonnaroo, launched a large-scale music festival in Denver in 2018: Grandoozy.

Grandoozy didn't sell out (not even close), but neighbors and attendees generally had positive things to say about the inaugural festival at the city's Overland Park Golf Course.

Billy Joel bringing stadium show to Denver this summer

But apparently all that positive feedback wasn't enough to justify a second consecutive year for the festival. Superfly just announced that Grandoozy is taking a "hiatus" in 2019.

Read more at westword.com.

Tags

Load comments