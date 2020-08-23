Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver law enforcement leaders will give an update at noon on the property damage and arrests in downtown Denver late Saturday.
Hancock will be joined by Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Denver Director of Safety Murphy Robinson at the press conference at the Denver Police Crime Laboratory.
Police said on Saturday night they had made nine arrests, then said on Sunday that the number had changed. A DPD spokesperson also said that an officer was injured and that the injuries were not serious.
City of Denver crews and businesses were cleaning up early Sunday after windows were broken, fires were set and graffiti was sprayed the night before.
A group of about 75 to 100 people gathered outside police headquarters to call for the abolition of the police department. In a post circulating earlier online for the "Give em Hell" demonstration, organizers called on participants to "bring your gear."
9News reporter Marc Sallinger reported that people set fire to trees and an American flag, broke windows and threw fireworks at officers. He witnessed a person picking up a bicycle and throwing it at a DPD officer riding by on a motorcycle.
