DENVER — On Friday, Denver Public Works announced that they will restart the process of finding contractors to work on the multi-million dollar Colorado Convention Center project, after the city terminated a contract with a project management company for alleged misconduct in December.
Planned upgrades include the addition of an 80,000-square-foot meeting and ballroom space, as well as a 50,000-square-foot outdoor terrace on top of the existing building.
The city hired Trammell Crow, a commercial real estate development and investment company, to providing program management services for the expansion project.
That contract was terminated in December.
According to a release, the Denver City Attorney’s Office found that over the course of bidding on the project, there was an improper release of city documents, improper discussions of the project and the altering of approved project plans.