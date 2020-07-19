denver protest kusa.jpg

A group of counter-protesters demonstrated Sunday, July 19, 2020, at a law enforcement appreciation event in Denver Civic Center. (Courtesy of 9News)

DENVER — A group of counter-protesters are demonstrating at a law enforcement appreciation event in Civic Center.

According to a Facebook event page, the Becker Band is hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day for the sixth year.

The event is scheduled to go from 3 to 6 p.m. at Civic Center, and it is family friendly, according to the Facebook page.

A counter-protest organized by Denver Homeless Out Loud, Aurora Copwatch and the Party for Socialism and Liberation - Denver was scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 p.m., also at Civic Center.

Counter-protesters marched from the lawn of the Colorado State Capitol towards the pro-law enforcement event in Civic Center shortly after it began.

