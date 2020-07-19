DENVER — A group of counter-protesters demonstrated at a law enforcement appreciation event in Civic Center. According to a Facebook event page, the Becker Band hosted a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day for the sixth year.
The event was scheduled to go from 3 to 6 p.m. at Civic Center, and it is family friendly, according to the Facebook page.
A counter-protest organized by Denver Homeless Out Loud, Aurora Copwatch and the Party for Socialism and Liberation - Denver was scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 p.m., also at Civic Center.
Counter-protesters marched from the lawn of the Colorado State Capitol toward the pro-law enforcement event in Civic Center shortly after it began.
While the two demonstrations remained mostly peaceful, the collision of the two groups was loud with dueling chats, and a pile of "Make America Great Again" hats along with a blue-line flag was set on fire.
Most of the law enforcement appreciation event had cleared out by 5 p.m.
"We wanted to go and make noise and make it impossible for them to have the fun, celebratory experience they wanted to have," said Lillian House, one of the counter-protest organizers with Party for Socialism and Liberation - Denver.
Denver Police (DPD) said one person was arrested for assault during the events, and officers used pepper balls and what they called "a handheld dispersant," which DPD told 9NEWS is like pepper spray, on the crowd.