Denver got its first snowfall of the season early Saturday.
It wasn't much, but according to various news reports, it was the earliest snowfall of the season in Denver since 2012.
The snow was reported over south and eastern parts of the Denver Metro area, and about half an inch of snow was recorded at Denver International Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
First snow of the season occurred overnight for southern & far eastern parts of the Denver Metro area, including KDEN which received a half inch of snow (0.5"). #cowx— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 6, 2018
Some early morning snow on cars parked at DIA this morning! @christinerappwx @MattMakens @DaveFraserWX #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/sJZACLYetG— Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) October 6, 2018
Yes sir, here in Aurora at 3am 10/6/18, very slushy! #cowx @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/4jXBpQpDJa— Sally from the future (@KittenWritten) October 6, 2018
Official first snow here in the SE Aurora centennial area! #cowx @chris_tomer @NWSBoulder @BrianBledsoe @weather5280 @MattMakens pic.twitter.com/ml2ywazNgM— ns1022 (@COWeatherguy) October 6, 2018
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the first moderate snow event of the season is also possible for the mountains, mainly above 10,000 feet, this weekend.
GOES-16 water vapor imagery shows the large upper level trough over the western US that will bring several days of snow to the mountains and thunderstorm chances to the plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/g72LTVk8Ba— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 6, 2018
It's been a chilly weekend in Colorado Springs, but so far, no snow is in the forecast.
In case you were wondering, the average date of the first fall snowfall in Colorado Springs is Oct. 19.
