Denver got its first snowfall of the season early Saturday. 

It wasn't much, but according to various news reports, it was the earliest snowfall of the season in Denver since 2012. 

The snow was reported over south and eastern parts of the Denver Metro area, and about half an inch of snow was recorded at Denver International Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the first moderate snow event of the season is also possible for the mountains, mainly above 10,000 feet, this weekend. 

It's been a chilly weekend in Colorado Springs, but so far, no snow is in the forecast. 

In case you were wondering, the average date of the first fall snowfall in Colorado Springs is Oct. 19

