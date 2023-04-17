Investigative editor Christopher Osher and public safety reporter Julia Cardi of the Denver Gazette have won an award for explanatory reporting in the prestigious Best of the West journalism contest for their articles on the parental evaluation industry in Colorado.

The Gazette's investigation of Colorado’s network of parental evaluators revealed a system with little practical oversight or accountability, and found the measures that do exist operate largely shielded from public scrutiny.

Osher and Cardi found dozens of cases of incompetent, inaccurate and biased child custody evaluations, several of which put children at serious, even life-threatening risk.

Best of the West is considered the region's most prestigious journalism contest and attracts entries from 14 states, including such newspapers as the Los Angeles Times, The Seattle Times, The Salt Lake Tribune, the Dallas Morning News and the Houston Chronicle. There were 69 entries in explanatory journalism, and Osher and Cardi won second place in the category.

“While many of the other entries tackled systemic, intractable problems such as homelessness and addiction, this piece used similar narrative tools to take on a more local issue with equally devastating consequences,” the judge wrote.

“The story made the process of parenting evaluations transcend just being another lack of regulation and showed the effect it had on families — often with truly shocking consequences. It felt to me like focusing on a smaller issue which people might be less familiar with than, say, opioids could open the door for real change. Apart from that, it was simply excellently written and reported.”

Alicia Inez Guzmán, Michael Benanav and Lindsey Fendt of Searchlight New Mexico won first place in explanatory reporting with “Fire and Rain,” an in-depth look at the destruction from a prescribed burn that went out of control and became the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Osher and Cardi won second place in the explanatory category for their articles.

Best of the West was founded in 1987 to reward journalistic excellence and promote freedom of information. The highly competitive journalism contest attracts more than 1,000 entries each years from newspapers, magazines and news websites in the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The Denver Gazette, the Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Politics are sister publications based in Denver and Colorado Springs and owned by Clarity Media.