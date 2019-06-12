DENVER — A husband and wife have each been charged with one count of attempting to influence a public servant after allegedly running an illegal short-term rental business through Airbnb, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.
Alexander Neir, 45, and Stacy Neir, 43, are accused of signing Affidavits of Primary Residence stating that a property they own in the Jefferson Park neighborhood was Alexander’s primary residence and that a property in the in the Berkeley neighborhood on Tennyson Street was Stacy’s primary residence, an arrest affidavit says.
"One of our highest complaints is related to primary residence," said Ashley Kilroy, the Executive Director of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.
Kilroy said the department gets about three complaints a week and they investigate them.
In the city and county of Denver, people can only rent out a home that is considered their "primary residence" on sites like Airbnb and VRBO. It's forbidden in Denver to purchase a home with the sole intention to rent it out short-term.