Six months after Kendrick Castillo was killed in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a Denver brewery has unveiled a beer in his honor, 9News reports.
Strange Craft Beer Company will start pouring what's been dubbed "Kendrick's Ale" on Friday afternoon. The beer, a German-style , was brewed with Colorado honey and orange peels.
“Mostly we want to get the beer out there to help remember Kendrick,” Strange Craft owner and head brewer Tim Myers said. “We’ll continue to brew this every year and keep Kendrick’s memory alive.”
Myers said he has home-brewed beer alongside Kendrick’s dad, John, for more than 20 years, and that their kids would play together on brew days.
“This is a way for us to help with the healing process and pay tribute to Kendrick,” Myers said.
Read more from 9News here.
