AURORA — A woman who was run over by a camping trailer and dragged for several blocks before being dislodged has died from her injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Police said it all started at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when a pickup truck pulling a camping trailer backed into a sedan in a parking lot near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road.
That driver, who police describe as an adult male, then fled southbound on Chambers Road while the driver of the sedan followed, presumably trying to get the attention of the pickup driver, police said.
The pickup driver later turned west at the intersection of East Mexico Avenue and South Chambers Road and pulled over several hundred feet to the west of the road.