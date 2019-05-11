A Lakewood officer suffered minor injuries after a suspected DUI driver slammed into two police vehicles in the middle of a DUI traffic stop early Saturday morning.
According to the Lakewood Police Department, two of their patrol vehicles were working a DUI stop about 3 a.m. just south of Wadsworth Boulevard and Morrison Road.
Another vehicle smashed into the back of the patrol vehicles. Lakewood police said one patrol vehicle was unoccupied and the other had an officer and the suspect from the traffic stop inside.
The officer and suspect in the patrol vehicle, as well as the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident, were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and have since been released, police said.