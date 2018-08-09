A Denver City Council committee on Wednesday advanced an affordable-housing plan that depends on raising the sales tax on recreational marijuana.
Mayor Michael Hancock’s office said raising the city’s retail marijuana tax rate from 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent would allow Denver to increase its Affordable Housing Fund from $15 million to $30 million a year.
That would help pay for the cost of building, preserving or acquiring land for more than 6,000 affordable homes over the next five years.
Denver defines housing as “affordable” if the monthly rent or mortgage payment, plus utilities, amount to less than one third of gross household earnings.
The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness (SAFEHOUSE) Committee on Wednesday passed two ordinances, one to raise the pot tax (while also removing a sunset provision in the Affordable Housing Fund) and another to allow an agreement between the city and the Denver Housing Authority. If approved, the tax increase would take effect Oct. 1.
“Affordable housing remains a primary challenge to our residents and families, and this proposal will produce more affordable homes quicker to deliver housing Denver families need and can afford,” Hancock said in a statement. “I want to thank the SAFEHOUSE committee for advancing this proposal, as well as the Housing Authority and our community and marijuana industry partners for coming together for Denver’s people and provide more funding to address this critical need in our city.”
The Marijuana Industry Group, a Denver-based trade association, supports the plan because it “cares about the communities where we live and operate,” said executive director Kristi Kelly.
“Lack of affordable housing is a serious issue for people living in Denver,” she continued . “The city was transparent about their efforts to solve the problem, and while cannabis is not the cause of this issue, it can be part of the solution.”