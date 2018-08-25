The state of Colorado was born out of three industries, Grant Dewey says: mining, railroads and ranching. The Pikes Peak region was a center of all three, from the early years of the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush in the mid-19th century to the swaths of land populated by homesteaders that are still cattle operations .
History came to life at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. across from the Air Force Academy, as employees and volunteers operated the museum’s steam shovel, stamp mill and compressed air locomotive for crowds of visitors Saturday.
“To see the machines move and to hear the sounds in person is something most people, especially kids, won’t ever have the chance to do,” said Dewey, the clanging of the blacksmith’s hammer ringing behind the museum manager.
Charlie Cornell, who has been restoring mining equipment for museums for more than 20 years, said the museum’s stamp mill, in particular, is rare.
“It’s only one of 16 operational stamp mills in the country,” he said. “They’re not easy to preserve and restore, so this is special.”
When stamp mills were built in the early 20th century, they cost about $35,000, which is equivalent to about $450,000 in 2018 dollars, Cornell said. They required constant maintenance and repair, since the crushing, sifting and churning motions periodically wore down the moving parts.
More than 100 years later, restoring and preserving a stamp mill or similar piece of mining machinery is nearly as laborious as the operation itself.
The process requires custom-made parts built using the machine’s original instructions, engineers with a knowledge of their inner-workings and, of course, history buffs eager to dedicate the time, patience and critical thought to these giants.
“When a machine is just sitting there, these machines are more or less just hunks of steel,” Cornell said. “When it’s moving though, it displays the dynamics of this system of steel.”
Those dynamics employ similar, if not the same, principles of engineering that inform how Space X builds its rockets or how Tesla constructs its cars.
“Especially in a time where so much is work is now done on a computer and is largely invisible, to see something on a real scale reminds people what it takes do build large machinery,” Dewey said.
Ultimately, the translation between the back then and the now is precisely the goal of the mining museum in its preservation and education efforts.
The cliche “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it” of course applies, Dewey said. More importantly though, that history provides the basis for what he described as American innovation.
“The source of our creativity today comes from what we know,” Dewey said.
“From there, we can tweak the ideas of our predecessors to create something new and innovative.”
