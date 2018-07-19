For now, construction and demolition is delayed atop Pikes Peak, but workers still have plenty to do in preparing for a new Summit House on America’s Mountain.
Demolition and excavation on the upcoming $50 million Summit House’s site on the southeast portion of the summit is temporarily stalled because a landscape survey is not yet approved, said Jack Glavan, manager of the Pikes Peak America’s Mountain enterprise. The national park and forest services must approve the survey before the site can be excavated.
Meanwhile, the existing Summit House will remain open until the new one is completed in 2020, Glavan said.
Crews completed temporary utility connections at the new site and fenced in a safety zone before work on the summit was halted this week, Glavan said.
As they await approval of the survey, portions of the building will be constructed in Colorado Springs and eventually brought to the top of Pikes Peak and put together.
“They’re going to work on prefabrication downtown in the meantime,” Glavan said.
Once the survey is approved by all involved parties, work atop the summit can continue, Glavan said.
“Approval could come in a few days, hopefully it doesn’t take much longer than that,” Glavan said.
The existing Summit House was built in 1963. The new Summit House will be 38,000 square feet and boast updated kitchen and dining facilities, better retail space and an educational area on the history, significance and geology of Pikes Peak.
Construction on the new building has removed half the available parking on the summit and most visitors during peak hours must access the top by taking a shuttle rather than driving.
The delayed excavation has not impacted shuttle services, Glavan said.
Representatives of the park and forest services could not immediately be reached for comment.
