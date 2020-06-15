In one of the few contested June primary races, two Democrats are vying for the chance to take on Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs, in the race for House District 20.
Candidates Meg Fossinger and Susan Crutchfield each say they see opportunities for smarter government spending based on researched-based programs they expect to appeal to a largely Republican district that covers western Colorado Springs, Palmer Lake, Green Mountain Falls and Cascade.
The candidates, who both have sociology degrees, also see the need for criminal justice reforms that would address underlying mental health issues of offenders and cut down on the number people incarcerated.
As a long-time social worker, Fossinger, 35, said she has personal experience with criminal justice reform that could make the system more effective and she would like to see more prevention and diversion programs that could keep people out of the system.
She would also like to see a re-evaluation of spending and tax law in Colorado, including the the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, to ensure they are effective.
"I think we need to do a line-by-line evaluation on what we are spending money on and ensure our spending is serving the people in our community," Fossinger said.
Protecting the environment also is one of her top issues and key for her constituents, she said.
"I think we are witnessing a crucial moment and we must start addressing climate change. ... The devastation that we are going to continue to see if we don’t take action is very real," Fossinger said, adding she would like to hold polluters accountable and work on transitioning to renewable energy in way that takes care of employees in the oil and gas industry.
Fossinger has been involved with politics for about eight years and helped start a group called Colorado Legislation Trackers to educate the public about bills and connect residents with their legislators. She has also successfully lobbied for bill amendments, she said.
Crutchfield, 34, said she would focus on smart spending that can achieve results. For example, the criminal justice system should be more focused on mental health services and community-based sentencing rather than longer and more frequent incarcerations, which are expensive and have been proven not to work, she said.
Crutchfield said she would also like to see more focus on a housing-first model to help Colorado homeless residents because it is cheaper than relying on emergency services, such as police and emergency rooms, to meet their needs.
"We should cut spending where it’s not helping and start spending where it is," Crutchfield said.
She said she would also like to look into whether state standardized testing could be eliminated from the budget to save tens of millions of dollars and whether salaries for administrators in education could be frozen while protecting teacher salaries.
Crutchfield has owned a small house-cleaning business and worked on political campaigns for Colorado House Rep. Tony Exum and Colorado Sen. Michael Merrifield, both Democrats.
To learn more about the candidates and their positions, go to Fossinger's candidate site at megforcolorado.com and Crutchfield's site at crutchfield4co.com.