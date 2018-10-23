Without raising a single dollar, the Democrat vying for state House District 14 dropped out of the race.
Paul Haddick filed his withdrawal with the Secretary of State’s Office last week, leaving Republican state Rep. Shane Sandridge unopposed for the seat he’s held since late last year.
Haddick was the only Democrat who filed for the race and got his party’s nomination in the June primary with all 3,490 votes cast.
Haddick raised no campaign money, state financial filings show. Sandridge has raised more than $20,000.
State Republicans elected Sandridge, a Colorado Springs investment consultant and former police officer, in January to finish the term of Dan Nordberg, who accepted a position with the Trump administration.
House District 14 encompasses part of northern Colorado Springs, east of Interstate 25 from Vickers Road at the south to Old North Gate Road on the north. At its easternmost point, the district borders Vollmer Road.
Neither Haddick nor El Paso County Democratic Party representatives could be reached for comment.
State law doesn't say how to inform voters of Haddick's withdrawal, state ballot access manager Joel Albin tol County Clerk Chuck Broerman in a letter. Should he win the vote in the Nov. 6 election, his party’s vacancy committee would appoint a nominee to the seat.
District 14 is historically conservative. Nordberg held the position since he first was elected in 2013.