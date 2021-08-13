As the delta COVID-19 variant drives a rising number of coronavirus cases in El Paso County, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are likely to see more outbreaks despite high state rates of vaccination among residents and staff.
In El Paso County, the largest outbreak of the summer is ongoing at Parkmoor Village Healthcare Center, where 40 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for the virus and four residents have died, El Paso County Public Health data show. Parkmoor Village did not respond to a request for comment.
The Parkmoor outbreak is one of seven long-term care outbreaks in the county, including four that have started since the beginning of August. The county has 20 active outbreaks, including an outbreak of 15 people at the new Amazon fulfillment center.
Across the state, about a third of the 145 outbreaks are among long-term care facilities and that might continue despite high vaccination rates, experts said. Across the state, 88% of nursing home residents are vaccinated and 92% of the assisted living residents are vaccinated, said Doug Farmer, president and CEO of the Colorado Health Care Association, a group that advocates for assisted living professionals.
Many residents who are not vaccinated have had someone else make the decision about whether or not to get vaccinated for them, he said.
High vaccination rates are key in these settings because the virus can spread quickly among those living together, said Michelle Hewitt a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research in Mesa County showed significant numbers of breakthrough COVID-19 infections are among vaccinated residents and that trend may be happening at other care facilities, said Glen Mays, chairman of the Department of Health Systems, Management & Policy in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado at Anschutz Medical Campus.
"I am very concerned about continued outbreaks among long-term care residents," he said.
Long-term care facilities residents are much more likely to die or need hospitalization because of COVID-19 in part because they are likely to have other illnesses, he said.
The Federal Drug Administration's approval on Thursday of booster shots for immunocompromised individuals could help some long-term care residents who may have waning immunity because they were some of the first people to be vaccinated, he said. But the recommendation is unlikely to cover the majority of residents.
To help slow the spread, Mays said would like to see more facility staff get vaccinated. About 70% of staff in long-term care facilities are vaccinated in Colorado, Farmer said.
The state association that advocates for long-term care facilities supports a state-wide vaccination mandate for all health care workers to help protect patients, Farmer said. But the association doesn't want to see a mandate just for long-term care because the industry doesn't want to lose staff to other health care sectors at a time when it's tough to hire, he said.
He also noted that high rates of community transmission, such as those in El Paso County, make it tough for facilities to prevent outbreaks, Farmer said.
However, Mays said that diligence around universal masking in facilities and infection control measures can make a difference and that some long-term facilities struggled controlling the spread of infection prior to the virus, he said.
"This is an opportunity to change the culture and practice of these facilities," he said.
While long-term care facilities face specific challenges, El Paso County is still seeing cases rise with 1,100 cases in the last week, county public health data shows. Almost 7% of those tested are positive for the virus, the data shows.
The hospitals have also seen a rise in cases since the delta variant arrived and 94 people needed care on Thursday, data show.
Most patients in the county needing hospital care have not been vaccinated, and its been a tough trend for the staff to see, said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer for UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North.
"It takes its toll hard when you have people who have come in who aren’t vaccinated," he said. Hospital staff often wish patients had taken that preventative step.
The serious breakthrough cases the health system has seen are among immunocompromised people, he said.
However, he noted a vaccination can't completely prevent getting a mild case of the virus and spreading it.
A full list of vaccination options available can be found at elpasocountyhealth.org/how-can-i-get-a-vaccine.