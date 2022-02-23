Good Morning. Today is Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The winter storm hitting our region has and will severely impact delivery of today's print edition. Road conditions are poor and sub-zero temperatures are dangerous.
Most of our subscribers in the region can expect delivery by 9 a.m. today.
The safety of our carriers and delivery team is our top concern. Delivery will occur when it's safe for your carrier to do so.
Paid subscribers have full digital access, which includes a complete digital replica of today’s print edition. Go to gazette.com to read and experience the e-edition.
We appreciate your patience as our team attempts to complete delivery of today's edition as safely as possible.