Good morning, today is Tuesday, November 26.
Due to the winter driving conditions, today’s delivery has been severely impacted in all areas.
Most areas most can expect deliveries to be completed by 8:00 a.m., however in some areas delivery will occur throughout the day.
Your carrier will do their best to complete delivery as soon as roads and streets allow them to do so safely as many side streets are not plowed.
Also, please know that due to high winds and snowfall, your paper may not be in its normal location - the storm is effecting the delivery locations after your carrier has delivered your paper.
As always, all subscribers have full access to the E-Edition, a digital replica of today’s print edition.
We appreciate your patience as our carriers complete delivery to today’s edition as safely as possible.