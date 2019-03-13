Due to the historic blizzard conditions, the delivery of the Thursday Colorado Springs Gazette will be delayed until Friday, March 15th.
The safety and well-being of our carrier force is our primary concern as we work diligently to deliver the Gazette to every customer.
During this delay, we are allowing full access to our digital subscriber-only products at gazette.com. This includes Thursday's E-Edition of the printed paper which will be available at 5 a.m. For questions call: Customer Care at 1-866-632-NEWS (6397).
Catch up on Wednesday's storm coverage:
- More than 1,000 drivers stranded in Colorado Springs area, Gov. Polis declares state of emergency as bomb cyclone paralyzes Front Range