The severe winter storm, hitting the entire region, has and will severely impact delivery to today’s edition. Road conditions are extremely poor and dangerous.
As a result, delivery of today’s print may occur throughout the entire day. In many cases, today’s edition will be delivered tomorrow, with the Thursday delivery cycle.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as the delivery team of carriers and staff attempt delivery where possible.
As a paid subscriber - you have full digital access which includes a complete digital replica of today’s edition. Go to gazette.com to read and experience the E Edition.