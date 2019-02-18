Due to Monday's snowstorm, delivery of The Gazette print edition has been impacted in most areas.
At this time, all areas are delayed by at least one hour. All zip codes in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security and Widefield can expect deliveries to be completed by 8 a.m.
Monument, Gleneagle, Black Forest, Peyton, Falcon, as well as Teller County can expect delays up to one hour past their normal Sunday/Holiday deadlines.
As always, all subscribers have full access to the E Edition, a digital replica of today’s print edition.
The Gazette appreciates subscribers' patience as our carriers complete delivery to today’s edition.