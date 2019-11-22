Good morning, today is Friday 11/22.19
Due to the snowstorm hitting the Pikes Peak region - today’s delivery has been impacted in most areas.
At this time, all zip codes in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Security and Widefield can expect deliveries to be completed by 8:00 AM
Monument, Glen Eagle, Black Forest, Falcon, Peyton and Teller County can expect delivery by 9:00 AM
Some areas which are more difficult to get to, your carrier will do their best to complete delivery as soon as roads and streets allow them to do so safely.
Also , please be sure to look around for your newspaper as it may have sunken into the snow and not be initially visible when you look out your door.
As always, all subscribers have full access to the E Edition, a digital replica of today’s print edition.
We appreciate your patience as our carriers complete delivery to today’s edition as safely as possible.
Click here for a list of Pikes Peak region closings and delays.