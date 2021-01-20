Held by three men in the back of a car, with the barrel of a pistol jammed in her hip, 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida spent her last minutes begging for mercy.
Her friend and fellow captive, 15-year-old Derek Greer, told her not to bother.
“Nothing you can say is going to change their minds,” the teen said of their kidnappers, as the driver closed in on a darkened roadside south of Fountain, chosen for its remoteness and privacy, according to prosecutors.
With those words, an El Paso County jury on Wednesday heard a final, searing account of the March 2017 killings of the Coronado High School students as a lengthy trial drew to a close in 4th Judicial District Court. The defendant, Marco Garcia-Bravo, 23, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder in what authorities call a gang dispute that spun out of control.
After a more than four-month-long trial, the panel on Wednesday listened to six hours of closing arguments, steeped in graphic detail of the teens’ execution-style deaths along the shoulder of Old Pueblo Road south of Fountain. Deliberations are to begin Thursday morning.
Garcia-Bravo, 23, is accused of serving as the driver and one of two assassins who carried out the killings. If convicted of the top charges against him, Garcia-Bravo faces a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors initially signaled they intended to seek the death penalty, but dropped plans for a capital trial after the Colorado legislature repealed the death penalty earlier this year.
Garcia-Bravo is the last of 10 people to be prosecuted in the case, and several of his co-defendants took the stand against him.
During closing arguments Wednesday, attorneys for the defendant called him a convenient patsy for co-conspirators eager to wriggle their way out of murder charges.
“They all looked you in the face and told you stuff that’s not true, and they did not care,” said attorney Cynthia Hyatt said to the jury. “They don’t care as long as they get their deals.”
The defense denied that Garcia-Bravo participated in the deadly abductions and instead identified a different man as the car’s driver — co-defendant Joseph Rodriguez Jr. — who they say rushed to take a plea deal that required him to testify against Garcia-Bravo. Initially charged with first-degree murder, Rodriguez ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping, agreeing to serve 16 to 32 years in prison. The sentence has yet to be imposed.
“This was Joey’s beef,” Hyatt said. She characterized Rodriguez as a fledgling member of the street gang desperate to regain respect after multiple sleights by Cano-Partida, who had mocked and insulted him.
In recounting the crimes, prosecutors relied heavily on police interrogations and testimony of fellow players in the South Side Soldados, or Triple S, a Colorado Springs street gang that claimed ties to the Surenos. According to the prosecution’s theory, the gang had suspected Cano-Partida of aiding a rival gang that shot up apartments belonging to two Triple S associates.
Greer, meanwhile, was swept up in the revenge plot solely because he was with his friend the night the gang decided to act.
Cano-Partida and Greer were abducted at gunpoint from a party in Colorado Springs and driven around until their captors found the “perfect” spot for their murders, a remote area near the Triple S Ranch. Prosecutors said trial testimony showed Cano-Partida didn’t actually provide home addresses to a rival gang, as Triple S had suspected.
But in a world where status and reputation are currency, “perception trumps all,” Fisher said.
Investigators said they unraveled details behind the deadly gang plot a week after the killings, when Colorado Springs police encountered a man named Gustavo Marquez wandering on South Academy Boulevard, high on methamphetamine.
Marquez, also known as Tavo, told officers he had information about the double-killing, confessing that he was one of three men who kidnapped the teens on the night of the killings, and freely described how two of his friends took turns killing them.
The details he provided led to the arrests of nine other people. Most have pleaded guilty and been sentenced for their roles, including Diego Chacon, 21, who pleaded guilty in December 2018 to the fatal shooting of Cano-Partida. Chacon, who was sentenced to 65 years in prison a month later, said he passed a pistol to the man who killed Greer but did not identify him. His plea bargain did not require him to testify.
Hyatt charged that Marquez invented his account, choosing Garcia-Bravo as a fall guy out of suspicions the defendant had an affair with his then-girlfriend. Hyatt said he later backed off key parts of his account, admitting they were fictions.
“Tavo is someone who chooses the words that come out of his mouth based on what he thinks he is going to get from the person who is listening to them,” Hyatt said.
Prosecutor Donna Billek countered that Marquez’s account was bolstered by physical evidence, including surveillance footage that supported his account of the route the kidnappers took on their way to Old Pueblo Road, and argued that other co-defendants corroborated his claims.
“Murders and conspiracies rarely happen in front of a bus full of nuns,” she told the panel in urging them to convict.