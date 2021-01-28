An El Paso County jury wrapped its fifth day of deliberations Thursday with no verdict in the case of a man accused in the 2017 gang slayings of two Colorado Springs teenagers — an “excruciating” delay for everyone involved, one observer says.
Marco Garcia-Bravo, who faces a life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder in the deadly shootings of 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer, is likely to be squirming alongside his attorneys — to say nothing of the victims’ families.
“It’s almost sickening — it’s more stressful than the trial itself,” said attorney Jeremy Loew, who isn’t involved in the case.
The jurors recessed about 5 p.m. Thursday and won't resume its discussions until 8:30 a.m. Monday. The delay is among the longest in recent memory in El Paso County, and the trial, which began in mid-September, is longer than any here in at least a decade.
What the delay means in terms of a potential verdict — whether it favors acquittal or conviction — is harder to parse.
“In a weeklong trial, it would be a very long time,” said veteran attorney Ed Farry, also uninvolved. “But when there’s four months of evidence you’ve received, I don’t think five days of deliberation is anything to be concerned about for the defense or the prosecution.”
Attorney Phil Dubois agreed that, while uncommon, the panel’s extended discussions weren’t “extraordinary” given the trial's length.
“The fact that it’s a really long deliberation means that one or more jurors are being very, very particular about each count that he’s charged with, and the law surrounding it. They want to go through the evidence that the government says supports each count, each theory, and one or more of them are just being very particular.”
Said Loew: “There’s hundreds of witnesses and they’re doing their jobs.”
Garcia-Bravo, 24, is charged with 19 counts, including multiple counts of first-degree murder under different theories.
The best known of those theories carries the allegation that Garcia-Bravo acted with intent and after premeditation — that as one of two alleged gunmen, he meant to kill the teens and personally pulled the trigger executing Greer.
One way to get a window into the jury’s thinking is through the questions it poses to the judge during deliberations.
While few have been heard on the record thus far, one telling question was announced Wednesday morning.
Jurors asked the judge to define the word “abet” — a clue, to be sure, but one whose meaning isn’t immediately clear, observers agreed.
The jury is likely considering the “complicity” theory of first-degree murder, Dubois said, meaning they are evaluating whether the defendant aided or encouraged the crime with the intent to commit the murders.
If they answer that question “yes,” then Garcia-Bravo could be convicted of first-degree murder even if the panel doesn’t believe he personally executed one of the teens, as alleged.
Life term possible for man linked to Colorado Springs double-killing, teen's sex assault and 2016 shooting death
“Either under the premeditation theory or the complicity theory, it’s still straight-up first-degree murder,” Dubois said. “It’s still life without parole.”
While the question implies the jury is “obviously not sold on the first-degree murder,” it’s a stretch to say the defendant is off the hook, Loew said.
Loew added that it’s interesting there hasn’t been a so-called “modified-Allen instruction,” meaning an order by the judge demanding that the jury try to resolve its disputes. That implies that deliberations remain fruitful, if inscrutable, Loew said.
The defense is likelier than the prosecution to be encouraged by drawn-out deliberations, all three attorneys agreed.
“Any defendant would be hopeful after five days of deliberation and no guilty verdict,” Farry said. “The defendant has reason to believe that his attorneys did a good job for him and presented a case that the jury is seriously considering.”
Loew said many defense attorneys come to convince themselves they are on the cusp of victory while in trial, regardless of the reality. Attorneys call the phenomenon “trial psychosis,” and it sharpens the discomfort of waiting for a verdict.
“You’re in trial, and you’re like, ‘I can win this, I can win this, I can win this,’” he said. “Then you go into this period where you’re all nerves, all anxiety.”
“For me, it’s the worst.”