A Colorado Springs elementary school issued a two-hour delay Thursday morning after two men burglarized a nearby storage unit.
Just after 5 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of North Institute Street after two men broke into a POD storage unit in front of a home. The men stole a rifle with ammunition, among other items, from the storage unit, police said.
The owner of the storage unit last saw one of the robbers on the property of Columbia Elementary School at 835 E. St Vrain St. Another person noticed one of them at the church behind the school at 828 E. Boulder St.
Police surrounded and searched the area with K9 units. Columbia Elementary delayed school by two hours, though the area was deemed safe by 7 a.m.
Police were unable to find the thieves but recovered "evidence of the burglary," police reports said.
The first man is described as 5 feet 8 inches with a medium build and wearing a black jacket with a red hoodie. The second is between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches with a slender build and was wearing a baseball cap.