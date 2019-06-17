A group of Olympians and the judge who sentenced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison are backing a congressional effort led by Colorado lawmakers to create a panel to scrutinize operations of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
They joined U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., at a Denver news conference Monday to announce plans to introduce the bipartisan bill Tuesday in the House.
It mirrors one introduced in the Senate in January by U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., who joined DeGette at Monday's event.
The legislation would set up a panel of 16 people, half of them Olympians or Paralympians, with subpoena power.
“No amount of gold medals are worth putting the health and safety of our athletes at risk,” said DeGette, head of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations panel. “When the very body that Congress created to care for our athletes becomes more concerned about winning, and protecting a brand, than the athletes themselves — it’s time for change.”
“In Colorado," Gardner said, "we’re proud of our Olympic city, Colorado Springs, and all that our Olympic athletes mean to our great state, but we know we can do better. I’m glad Representative DeGette is taking up this important legislation in the House to make sure we are improving the structure of the Olympic committee, and we’ll continue working together to strengthen USOC and the state of U.S. Olympics — including the safety of our Olympic and Paralympic athletes.”
The legislation comes six months after a congressional report in the wake of the Nassar case recommended a review of the law that governs the USOC and how it can use its authority to more actively protect athletes.
"Once established, the panel would be given nine months to review how the USOC operates and provide Congress a written report detailing specific changes that it believes should be made to better protect athletes going forward," DeGette's staff reported.
"Specifically, the panel would be asked to evaluate, among other things, how responsive the national governing bodies of each Olympic sports are to its athletes, and whether the U.S. Center for SafeSport has the funding and staff it needs to effectively respond to any future reports of harassment and sexual assault. It would also be asked to review the diversity of the USOC’s board members, its finances and whether it’s achieving its own stated goals."