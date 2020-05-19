Attorneys for Letecia Stauch, the stepmother accused in the slaying of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, have asked a judge to consider granting her a bond, citing difficulties in communicating with her related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The defense is also seeking to postpone Stauch’s preliminary hearing, currently scheduled for June 5 and June 8, saying it has been unable to fully prepare.
No rulings have yet been issued, court records show.
The requests came in a pair of motions filed May 12 and made public Monday. In them, public defender Kathryn Strobel said the El Paso County jail halted video visits between Stauch, 36, and her defense team earlier this month, citing a May 6 policy change.
Although the jail would allow in-person visits to Stauch, Strobel objected it would raise the “unconscionable” risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, potentially endangering inmates, guards and defense team members and their families.
Strobel asked that Judge Gregory Werner either order the jail to allow video visits or consider granting a bond, allowing for Letecia Stauch’s release from jail.
Before May, the defense team had been meeting with the defendant via video for an hour or two, three to four days a week, to discuss the “voluminous” evidence in the case, Strobel said.
In asking the judge to postpone Stauch’s upcoming hearing, the defense team said it is not prepared to proceed, partly because of the inability to discuss the case with Stauch but also because key evidence — including Gannon Stauch’s autopsy report — has yet to be provided to the defense. The defense has also yet to receive certain DNA results, it said.
“Once those documents are received, more time will be required to review, research, investigate and prepare,” Strobel said in the motion for postponement.
The defense has so far received nearly 20,000 pages of discovery and 250 media items related to the case, according to the filing.
The motion for postponement also raised safety concerns about holding a public hearing for Letecia Stauch, and objected that a requirement that witnesses wear masks would inhibit the defense’s cross-examinations.
At preliminary hearings, prosecutors lay out a summary of their evidence in a case, and a judge determines if probable cause is sufficient to order someone to trial. The hearing is likely to echo allegations made in Letecia Stauch’s 36-page probable cause affidavit, which was leaked online in early April, an unauthorized release that led to misdemeanor charges against a paralegal for the Brighton City Attorney's Office.
Letecia Stauch, 36, is accused of killing Gannon in his bedroom, where authorities found blood that had seeped through a rug and carpet pad before staining the concrete below. The affidavit, which was later made public by the court, further alleges that she disposed of Gannon's body in Douglas County.
Leaked affidavit in Gannon Stauch murder case could lead to jail, fine for attorney's office employee
Gannon’s remains were ultimately found March 18 east of Pensacola, Fla., the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Letecia Stauch is charged with 13 counts, including first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, evidence tampering and tampering with a body.
She is being held without bond at the county jail.
The prosecution has yet to file its responses to the defense motions, court records show, and it’s unclear when the judge will rule on them.