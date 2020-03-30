A Colorado Springs man charged with killing a woman and maiming a witness is on course to test the limits of Colorado’s speedy trial guarantee amid court restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
William Camacho Jr. — linked to a 2018 crime spree in which he is also suspected of trying to shoot a state patrol trooper — has asserted his right to a legally mandated April 22 speedy trial deadline, potentially requiring jurors, witnesses, attorneys and court employees to risk exposure to the fast-spreading virus.
Presiding judge Eric Bentley has said in court he is reluctant to proceed with Camacho's trial, set for April 13, out of concern that jurors could expose each other to the new coronavirus while hearing the case. Prosecutors have raised the concern that if Bentley postpones Camacho’s trial beyond the speedy trial deadline, any conviction could be overturned on appeal.
Bentley is expected to hear arguments at a hearing Friday on whether he has the authority to postpone the trial over Camacho's objection.
The conundrum over speedy trial deadlines is playing out in courtrooms across the state as courts enact sweeping restrictions in their operations meant to stanch the virus’ spread.
El Paso County District Attorney Dan May is among those who say the state’s speedy trial guarantee has no provision for public health emergencies, putting cases at risk of being permanently dismissed.
Under Colorado law, defendants have a right to a trial within six months of entering a not-guilty plea, except for certain exceptions.
At issue is whether a subsection of Colorado’s speedy trial law — which allows for postponements in felony cases because of “exceptional circumstances” — applies to the spiraling threat from coronavirus.
If the speedy trial deadline is violated without good cause, the law directs that charges “shall be dismissed” and cannot be refiled.
Some observers, including Josh Tolini, president of the Colorado Springs Criminal Defense Bar, argue that the law's “exceptional circumstances” clause provides clear grounds for judges to order a pause on speedy trial rights.
Camacho’s defense team, headed by public defender Kelly McCullough, disagrees, insisting the case be heard before next month’s deadline.
In an interview earlier this month, May said Colorado’s speedy-trial guarantee offers no guidance when it comes to public-health emergencies. He said the Colorado District Attorney’s Council sought emergency action by the state legislature, angling for a clear-cut extension on speedy trial rights if coronavirus concerns interfere with picking a jury.
But the legislature did not take up the matter before voting to adjourn because of coronavirus risks. It’s unclear when the legislature will reconvene.
A representative of the District Attorney’s Council wasn’t available to comment Monday, a spokesman said.
Camacho, 36, is charged in an April 2018 shooting Colorado Springs that killed 21-year-old Brandie Preciado and partially blinded her boyfriend, identified in court as Juan Banda-Dozal. Authorities say Camacho also fired a round at a state trooper — missing — before leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit that ended in Pueblo County when he crashed and was taken into custody.
Camacho also was charged with an escape attempt after his arrest.
Also up for debate in the Camacho case is whether coronavirus-related access restrictions at the El Paso County courthouse violate Camacho’s right to a public trial under the 6th Amendment. Fourth Judicial District Judge William Bain has shaved courthouse hours and restricted entry to those with “matters of urgent concern,” potentially barring members of the public from attending, the defense argued.
Under Waller v. Georgia, a 1984 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the government can close public access to trials “only if that closure is essential to preserve higher values and is narrowly tailored to serve that interest."
Bentley will also hear arguments about the public trial guarantee on Friday.
Case dismissals over speedy trial violations in El Paso County are rare.
In September, District Judge Robin Chittum dismissed a felony assault case against a Colorado Springs man accused in a road-rage attack, ruling that the court could “not fit (trial) into docket before speedy trial,” according to a court record by a clerk in attendance. As a result, all charges against Dave Connor, a former Green Beret, were dismissed and cannot be refiled. The alleged victim, Randy Cottey, filed a lawsuit against Connor afterward, which remains pending.