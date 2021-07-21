A deer on the interstate triggered a domino-effect crash that injured four people Tuesday night.
Police say the deer was hit by a car on southbound Interstate 25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road. That car then pulled over onto the shoulder so the occupants could assess the damage.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident southbound I25 at Fillmore with a trapped party. Watch out for multiple emergency crews responding into the area. #JawsofLife— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 21, 2021
While the people in that vehicle checked out the car, a second southbound car crashed on the interstate.
The crash was reported just before 9:20 p.m. and shut down the southbound side of the interstate. It reopened by the Wednesday morning rush hour.