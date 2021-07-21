Screenshot 2021-07-21 074037.png

Crash on I-25.

 Courtesy of Gazette news partner KKTV.

A deer on the interstate triggered a domino-effect crash that injured four people Tuesday night.

Police say the deer was hit by a car on southbound Interstate 25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road. That car then pulled over onto the shoulder so the occupants could assess the damage.

While the people in that vehicle checked out the car, a second southbound car crashed on the interstate.

The crash was reported just before 9:20 p.m. and shut down the southbound side of the interstate. It reopened by the Wednesday morning rush hour.

Read the full story with KKTV.

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

