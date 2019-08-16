The Deer Creek Canyon Park Fire is suspected to be caused by humans after witnesses reported hearing explosions, seeing smoke and two juvenile males running from the area said Mike Taplin, the public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The blaze was 50% contained as of Friday morning and reached 100% containment by about 2 p.m. the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District tweeted.
Approximately 200 homes were evacuated according to Jefferson County Sheriffs Office. No homes in the area have been damaged.
The fire burned between 20-25 acres, according to the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District.
A total of 12 agencies responded to the fire since it began burning in Jefferson county Thursday afternoon. Firefighters worked through rocky terrain, including burning vegetation to contain the fire.