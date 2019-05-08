Shoppers were shocked to see a deer bursting into a King Soopers grocery store in Longmont, Colorado earlier this week.
According to the Longmont Police Department, a deer made her way through the large entrance of a King Soopers grocery store, located at 995 S Hover Street in Longmont, Colorado just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019.
The young female deer panicked and started kicking over several grocery store shelves and displays, causing a commotion and suffering minor injuries to parts of her body and face. The deer then ran towards the produce and deli section before making her way behind the deli counter, where staff and patrons were able to safely corner the deer until police arrived on the scene.
A Colorado wildlife officer with the help from two Longmont police officers tranquilized and safely removed the deer from the grocery store. The deer was then safely released back into the wild.
No other injuries were reported.