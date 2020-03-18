Showing up at Target in time for the doors to open Wednesday — just to seniors and others with a high risk for coronavirus — was a tall order for chemotherapy patient Cesar Velasquez.
Biweekly treatment for multiple myeloma takes a toll on his body. But some things — wet wipes, cleaning supplies, toilet paper — are worth rising early for.
"I'm very happy — it made my day," Velasquez said shortly after 8 a.m., when Target at the south end of Colorado Springs opened.
Target, and some other stores, are opening early or dedicating the first hour or two of shopping to vulnerable shoppers including those over age 60 or with chronic medical conditions.
The line of people waiting to enter Target just minutes ahead of 8 a.m. was about 50 people long.
Velasquez said he hadn't run out of cleaning and personal care essentials, but was getting close. When he heard about Target's dedicated shopping hour, "I knew it would be worth it."
As shoppers navigated the relatively empty store, workers began to replenish shelves with small quantities of coveted items such as antibacterial wipes, paper towels and toilet paper.
The purchases put a hearty smile on his face, and that of Rosalia Tofili, who was brimming with gratitude as she loaded household essentials into the back of her truck.
"No rushing, no pushing," Tofili, a senior, said. "This makes us feel like we are important."
Some items including antibacterial wipes were limited to one per shopper, Toifili was counting her blessings.
"It's more than enough," she said.
Also
- Full list of closings, postponements and adjusted business hours.
- MAP: A look at cases in Colorado.
- Free meals for students: Full details and locations.
- More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.
Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. If you're not already a full Gazette subscriber, click here for options.