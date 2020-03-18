Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Morning rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early. Snow showers, especially in the evening. Low around 20F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.