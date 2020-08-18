Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday welcomed news of the state's declining coronavirus cases cases, but cautioned residents not to take the improvement as a reason to relax prevention efforts.
Colorado saw its lowest positivity rate of 2.18% Monday, a milestone Polis attributed to increased testing and Coloradans' wearing of masks and social-distancing.
"That's especially welcome news as kids return to school across our state," he said, calling Coloradans' efforts "exceptional."
But, he said, "We're asking for continued patience, continued forbearance. Coloradans are doing the right thing."
Polis also said that with the declining numbers, he expected indoor visitation guidelines for nursing homes to be issued within the next few days.
The state has seen a downward trend in new coronavirus cases for 10 of the past 14 days, he added.
Polis also raised concerns about the impact of smoke from wildfires burning around the state on coronavirus symptoms.
"The combined impact on the air quality is profound from all of them," he said. "These fires are challenging. They're challenging in any time," no less during a pandemic.
Poor air quality can cause COVID-like symptoms, state officials said, but hey emphasized that diarrhea, fever and chills — all potential coronavirus symptoms — would not occur as a result of fire weather.
As of Tuesday there had been 53,631 diagnoses of coronavirus in the state, Polis said, with 261 new cases on Tuesday. So far in the pandemic, 1,858 Coloradans with coronavirus have died, and 1,736 have died from coronavirus, he added.
The Gazette's Jessica Snouwaert contributed to this report.