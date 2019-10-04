SALIDA — At least one structure has been damaged by the Decker fire which is burning near Salida, according to an update Thursday afternoon from the Rocky Mountain Incident Command team.
"There has been fire that has reached up to some of the structures," said Mark Giacoletto, Incident Commander for the Decker Fire. "We're right now investigating loss of structures. That is something that the sheriff is the official agency that reports, the numbers on it. Right now it's been fairly minimal."
The fire grew to 5,348 acres as of early Friday morning. It was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8, but remained relatively small until strong winds Tuesday into Wednesday caused the fire to grow by nearly 1,700 acres.
The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a speed reduction Friday morning on U.S. 50, east of Salida. Drivers are urged to drive 40 mph during the seven-mile stretch between the U.S. 50 and Colorado 291 junction and Wellsville due to the increased traffic from crews responding to the Decker fire.
Evacuation orders are currently in place for areas south of County Road 111 between County Road 104 and the west edge of Fawn Ridge Estates. That includes:
Methodist Mountain Estates
Boot Hill
Pinon Ridge Estates
Fawn Ridge Estates
Mountain Vista Village
County Road 104 East to County Road 101, including County Road 101 and Fremont County Road 49 (Bear Creek)
At least 110 homes are in that evacuation zone.
Gazette reporter Olivia Prentzel contributed to this story.